Thailand projects doubling of daily COVID-19 infections next month

BANGKOK: Thailand could see coronavirus cases double to 45,000 per day by early next month, even with current lockdown measures in place, its COVID-19 task force said on Friday (Aug 13), as authorities urged people to stay home to reduce infection risks.

Thailand has been struggling with its worst outbreak so far, with a daily average of 20,000 new infections and 180 deaths in the past week, compared to 70 new cases and single-digit daily fatalities less than five months ago.

Current travel restrictions and containment measures in place over the past month have yet to make an impact, the task force said.

A record 23,418 new cases were announced on Friday, taking overall cases to 863,189, with 7,126 deaths.

"The lockdown has been 20 per cent effective but the infections continue to rise, projected to reach about 45,000 cases per day by the start of or mid-September," spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin told a news conference.