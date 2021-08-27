Thailand eases COVID-19 curbs on retail and restaurants to spur economy

BANGKOK: Thailand will lift most coronavirus restrictions on retail and dining from next month and permit gatherings of up to 25 people in Bangkok and other high-risk areas, its COVID-19 task force said on Friday (Aug 27).

Easing restrictions and adjusting measures were necessary to revive the economy safely, the task force said, as the country battles its worst coronavirus outbreak and struggles to ramp up vaccinations, with only one in 10 people inoculated so far.

From Sep 1, shopping malls, salons, barber shops, foot massages and sports fields in 29 high-risk provinces including Bangkok are allowed to resume operations, while restaurants can open to diners, the task force said.

Authorities asked business operators to ensure service staff are fully vaccinated and regularly tested with antigen kits, and to require customers to show proof of vaccination and negative tests.