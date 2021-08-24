Thailand to receive 61 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this year

BANGKOK: Thailand will receive 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this year, a government spokesperson said on Monday (Aug 23), as the Southeast Asian country rushes to vaccinate its population amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Thailand is AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing hub for the region, but has been slow to obtain enough shots to inoculate its population. About nine per cent of Thailand's 66 million people have been fully vaccinated.

"This is good news, it will help create herd immunity faster. This will take pressure off the health care system, help people return to their normal lives and speed up economic recovery," government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

Last month, health officials said that AstraZeneca had asked to delay deliveries of its order of 61 million doses to May 2022.