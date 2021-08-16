Short on COVID-19 vaccines, Thailand seeks to borrow from Bhutan

BANGKOK: Thailand, a regional manufacturer of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots, is seeking to borrow 150,000 doses of the same vaccine from the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, an official said on Monday (Aug 16), amid a Thai supply shortage.

Thailand has been racing to boost its stocks after being hit by its worst wave of coronavirus infections, just two months before it started its mass immunisation drive in June.

The request to tap vaccines from Bhutan, a country of less than 1 million people, reflects efforts to plug gaps in Thailand's chaotic vaccine roll-out, after AstraZeneca said it could supply the country with about 5 million to 6 million monthly doses, about half of what the government had targeted.

Thailand produces AstraZeneca's vaccine for regional distribution but has managed to fully inoculate just 7.1 per cent of its population so far, with new daily infections projected to double next month.