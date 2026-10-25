As Thailand courts data centres, a new reservoir raises questions over water and wildlife

CHANTHABURI, Thailand: Across a landscape where wild elephants roam and milky sap drips from endless rows of rubber trees, a decades-old tension is coming to a head.

Buddhist novices sweep dusty ground as smoke rises from small pits of burning rubbish. This is land that could soon be underwater.

Deep in the interior of eastern Thailand, a vast new reservoir could swallow thousands of hectares of forest, wildlife habitat and land occupied by rural communities.

The proposed Khlong Wang Tanot reservoir in Chanthaburi province – about four hours’ drive southeast of Bangkok – would store 99.5 million cubic metres of water, part of Thailand's efforts to secure supplies for its rapidly developing eastern seaboard.

But the project, first conceived in the 1990s, has become a flashpoint over the environmental and human costs of economic growth.

In August, Thailand’s Cabinet greenlit the project, with construction planned over seven years. But it cannot proceed without permission to use the protected forest in Khao Sip Ha Chan, including approval from the National Park Committee.

The government has said newer environmental evidence can still be considered before that process is completed.