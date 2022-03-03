Thai democracy activists sign up to fight 'tyranny' in Ukraine

BANGKOK: Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place for recruits to Ukraine's efforts to raise an international volunteer force to defend against Russia's invasion.

But for former Thai Air Force conscript turned political activist Chanaphong "Ball" Phongpai, the cause is a natural fit for members of the pro-democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country.

Chanaphong, 28, said he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians.

"I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country ... and opposing tyranny," Chanaphong told Reuters in an interview.

"They (Ukrainians) are also fighting for democracy and is now invaded by a superpower and a tyrant, so I asked myself what I can do for them," he said.

Chanaphong and five friends visited the Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok on Wednesday (Mar 3) and met with a staff member there after registering on a site gathering information on potential recruits.

In a single day this week, a Thai-language online group gathered more than 2,000 names of people interested in volunteering for Ukraine, the group's organiser told Reuters.

The Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok did not reply to a request for details from Reuters.

But the staff member who met with Chanaphong's group, who asked that she not be named, said that officials are considering applicants who need to submit online documents, including proof of military training and a clean criminal record.

The staff member also asked potential volunteers to apply by email, not call or visit the embassy.