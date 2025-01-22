Thailand denies plans to send 48 Uyghurs back to China

BANGKOK: Thai authorities denied on Wednesday (Jan 22) there was an immediate plan to send back to China 48 Uyghurs held in the country's detention centres, after UN experts warned the group could face torture if they return.

The Uyghurs fled China – which has been accused of grave human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region against Uyghurs – more than a decade ago and live in constant fear of being sent back.

Rights groups have said the Thai government plans to return them imminently, and on Tuesday United Nations experts urged authorities to "to immediately halt" the possible transfer.

Thai authorities have repeatedly denied such a plan.

"The decision will be made by the national security council, so far there is no order (to send them back)," a senior official from the immigration department, who declined to be named, told AFP on Wednesday.

An official from the national security council also told AFP "there was no order".

That followed remarks on Monday by national police chief Kitrat Phanphet who said "Thai police and the immigration department have not received any reports about the deportation".

Asked about the detained Uyghurs on Wednesday, China's foreign ministry said it was "not aware of the specific situation".

"We resolutely crack down on any form of illegal migration and oppose any indulgence of or even support for illegal migrant behaviour," ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing in Beijing.