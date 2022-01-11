Thailand detects African swine fever in sample at slaughterhouse

BANGKOK: Thai authorities said on Tuesday (Jan 11) that African swine fever had been detected in a surface swab sample collected at a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom province, marking the country's first official confirmation of the disease.

Authorities launched a probe during the weekend, after growing speculation in recent weeks that the disease was already decimating Thai pig herds and amid accusations of a cover-up.

One sample had tested positive for African swine fever out of 309 collected, including blood samples from pigs at 10 farms and surface swabs at two slaughterhouses in swine-raising provinces, said Sorravis Thaneto, director-general of the Department of Livestock Development.

"We found one sample that tested positive for African swine fever," Sorravis told a news conference on Tuesday, where he vowed to trace the source of the disease.