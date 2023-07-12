Thai police detain suspects who abducted, dismembered German businessman

BANGKOK: Thai police have detained two people in connection with the abduction and killing of German businessman Hans-Peter Mack, whose dismembered body was found in a freezer in a southern Thailand home, local media reported on Wednesday (Jul 12).

A 52-year-old German man was apprehended in Bangkok on Tuesday evening, and a 47-year-old German woman turned herself in earlier in the day, according to the Khaosod newspaper.

Police also identified three more suspects, including a Pakistani man with Thai citizenship

They said the gang had targeted the 62-year-old real estate broker and was well-prepared after planning for more than a month, reported Khaosod.

Authorities added that the female German suspect had deceived Mack into entering the house "for property purposes".

The report also quoted a police official as saying 3 million baht (US$86,000) was transferred to several accounts and that they believe there are more individuals involved in the crime.

The body of the 62-year-old was on Monday night stuffed found into a chest freezer in a home in Nong Prue, an upscale settlement popular with foreigners northeast of Pattaya in Chonburi province.

He had been missing for a week and was seen driving his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, the coastal city where he lived with his Thai wife.