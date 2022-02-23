Thailand to ease COVID-19 requirements for international travellers from Mar 1

BANGKOK: Thailand will ease its COVID-19 requirements for international travellers from Mar 1, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Wednesday (Feb 23).

Starting from next month, fully vaccinated international travellers entering Thailand will only be required to undergo one reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test upon arrival, followed by a self-administered antigen rapid test after five days.

However, they still need to take an RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travelling to Thailand and spend their first night in hotel quarantine or at other approved quarantine facilities.

"This will reduce the expenses at quarantine facilities," said CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin. "Still, you need to install the tracing app Mor Chana and submit the self-test result."

Additionally, the Thai government will also reduce the amount of travel insurance coverage from US$50,000 to US$20,000 starting from Mar 1.

On Feb 1, Thailand resumed its Test & Go tourism scheme after suspending the applications in December and January due to the wide spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Under the Test & Go policy, overseas travellers who have been vaccinated against or have recovered from COVID-19 are allowed to enter Thailand and travel freely if they test negative upon arrival.

However, they are required to stay at a pre-paid accommodation on their fifth day of stay in order to undergo a second RT-PCR test. Travellers must remain in their room while waiting for the test result.