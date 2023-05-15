FAQ: What is the state of play in Thailand as Move Forward attempts to form the government?

BANGKOK: “It is clear that the people of Thailand have expressed their will at polling stations to make the Move Forward Party come first in the general election,” party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat stated on Monday (May 15).

“I would like to announce here that the Move Forward Party is ready to lead the forming of the future government.”

Preliminary results of Thailand’s general election held on Sunday indicate that opposition parties Move Forward and Pheu Thai have prevailed against parties linked to the previous administration.

The election was to pick 500 members of the House of Representatives, which is the parliament’s lower house.

Despite garnering the most seats in the House of Representatives, it is not guaranteed that Move Forward will be able to form the next government and end the nearly nine-year rule of General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Here’s what you need to know about the current state of play in the Thai political scene:

WHO WON THE MOST SEATS?

According to the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT), more than 75 per cent of 52 million eligible voters cast their votes on Sunday. It was the highest turnout ever. As of Monday, the ECT has counted about 99 per cent of the votes.

The preliminary results show that Move Forward has won 151 seats, followed by Pheu Thai with 141 seats. Coming in at third place is the Bhumjaithai which won 70 seats.

Palang Pracharath Party, which is the party of deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon, secured 40 seats.

Gen Prayut’s United Thai Nation party had 36 seats, while the country’s oldest party the Democrats won 25 seats.

The southern-based Prachacat secured 9 seats.