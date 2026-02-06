Thailand Election 2026: Major parties make final push in Bangkok as Feb 8 vote looms

BANGKOK: The Thai capital was packed with large crowds of blue, orange and red on Friday (Feb 6), converging to hear from prime-ministerial hopefuls and other leading party figures as major parties eyeing a weekend election victory made their final pitch to supporters and undecided voters.

Sunday’s general election is shaping up as a three-way contest between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai Party, the progressive People’s Party, and the Shinawatra family machine, Pheu Thai.

Forming a majority government looms as difficult for all three main contenders, depending on their final seat counts, with experts expecting lengthy coalition negotiations in the aftermath of the vote.

The political atmosphere has been dominated by domestic economic issues, populist promises and rising levels of nationalism driven by the border conflict with Cambodia.