‘Better economy, fewer scammers’: Hopes high among Thais as voting kicks off in snap election

BANGKOK: After years of political uncertainty and fragile coalitions, Thais headed to the polls to vote in a general election on Sunday (Feb 8) that could deliver the country’s fourth prime minister in three years - with many expressing hopes for a corruption-free future, better economy and “fewer scammers”.

Around 53 million Thais are eligible to vote in this year’s election, which is set against a backdrop of tensions along the land border with Cambodia.

About 60 political parties are taking part in the election and analysts predict a tight three-way contest between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai Party, the progressive People’s Party, and the Shinawatra family machine, Pheu Thai.