Thai election commission vows to be error-free in May 14 polls amid hiccups during advance voting

BANGKOK: The Thai Election Commission on Monday (May 8) said that it will ensure that the general election on May 14 will be free from errors and that every vote cast in advance will be safeguarded.

“We promise we will safeguard every vote you cast so that they can reflect the choice you made,” its secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said at a press conference.

Mr Sawaeng’s statement came a day after advance voting was held across Thailand, where more than 2 million people turned up to elect the next government amid reports of errors at polling stations.

These include missing documents and inaccurate constituency codes input by officials.

“I have asked election commission directors in every province to report to the central unit all the incidents that had happened or had been reported in their area in order to clarify whether they had really occurred, who was responsible and how each case was resolved,” Mr Sawaeng said.

“On May 14, we will make sure that there will be no more minor errors,” he added.