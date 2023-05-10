Thais expected to deliver heavy poll blow to military parties

BANGKOK: Thailand votes on Sunday (May 14) in an election expected to deliver a rejection of former coup leader Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, with the opposition led by exiled billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra's daughter tipped to win the most seats.

Polls suggest voters will hand in a damning verdict on nearly a decade of military-backed rule that has brought economic stagnation and what rights groups say is a worrying crackdown on basic freedoms.

The election is the first since youth-led pro-democracy protests upended the kingdom's politics nearly three years ago with unprecedented calls for reforms to the powers of ultra-wealthy King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Leading the polls is the Pheu Thai party fronted by 36-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 coup.

The junta-scripted constitution, however, gives the Senate, handpicked by the military, a major say in choosing the prime minister - potentially blocking Pheu Thai's route to power.