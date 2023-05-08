Thai election agency criticised after snags in early voting

BANGKOK: Thailand's election commission came under scrutiny on Monday (May 8) after what a monitoring group said were widespread complaints in early voting, fuelling concern on social media about the competence of a body appointed under military rule.

The People's Network to Monitor Elections, an alliance of non-governmental organisations, said it received about 300 complaints during Sunday's early voting, including missing names, votes cast by the wrong people, mistakes with mailed ballots and incomplete lists of candidates at polling stations.

Thailand holds an election on May 14 that could see an end to nine years of government led or backed by the military since it overthrew an elected government in 2014, in what was its second coup in less than eight years.

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) said it had received 92 complaints and investigations were going on. It promised that similar mistakes would not be repeated on election day.

The contest broadly pits parties of the ruling coalition with ties to the army and royalist establishment against an opposition movement that has won every election in the past two decades and was removed from office three times.

Opinion polls last week showed two opposition parties with significant leads.