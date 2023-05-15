Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat ready to form Thai government after electoral win

BANGKOK: Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader and prime ministerial candidate of Thailand’s progressive party Move Forward, announced on Monday (May 15) that his political group is ready to form a majority government, following its historic victory in the general election.

Speaking at a press conference at his party’s headquarters, the 42-year-old emphasised the will of the people to entrust the Move Forward Party with managing the country and called on all sides to respect such a consensus.

“It is clear that the people of Thailand have expressed their will at polling stations to make the Move Forward Party come first in the general election that has just taken place,” Mr Pita said.

“I would like to announce here that the Move Forward Party is ready to lead the forming of the future government.”

About 39.3 million people cast their votes in the election on Sunday to elect 500 members of the House of Representatives.

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) reported on Monday that the voter turnout is 75.22 per cent, making it the highest in Thailand’s political history.

There were about 52 million eligible voters in the Sunday polls, and more than 2 million of them had cast their ballots in advance voting on May 7.

Preliminary results published by the ECT on Monday showed the Move Forward Party in first place with 151 seats. In second and third places were the Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party, which won 141 seats and 70 seats respectively.

According to Mr Pita, his party has been in touch with its political allies about forming the next government. They include Pheu Thai, Pracharat, Thai Sang Thai and Seri Ruam Thai.

Together they have 308 seats, which is enough to form a majority government in the 500-member House of Representatives.

The Move Forward Party is also in talks with another potential ally, the Fair Party. If the negotiation proves successful, the total number of seats held by the coalition would be 309.

“It is clear that this has closed the door on the forming of a minority government,” Mr Pita said.