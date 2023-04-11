Thai general election: Political parties dangle promises ahead of May 14 polls

UNITED THAI NATION PARTY

According to The Nation Thailand, the Prayut-led party said that it will set up a fund to maintain the price of agricultural products to aid the sector. Rice farmers will be offered a subsidy of 2,000 baht per rai (0.16 hectares) and the party has said that it will tackle encroachment on state land by reforming the map.

UTN also said it will upgrade the infrastructure in Thailand's economic corridors in order to meet international standards to boost the country’s economic potential.

Besides that, UTN said it will raise the monthly allowance for state welfare cardholders and the elderly to 1,000 baht (US$29).

Currently, state welfare cardholders are given between 200 baht and 300 baht per month and a public transport credit of up to 500 baht per month, while the elderly are paid between 600 baht and 1,000 baht per month, the Bangkok Post reported.

The party has also reportedly said that it will continue travel and shopping subsidy schemes given to Thai nationals.

Other proposed campaign promises include free medical treatment to people of all ages, building new recreation centres as well as handing tax breaks to businesses that hire people beyond the retirement age, according to The Nation Thailand.

Should the party win the election and he is backed by parliament, Mr Prayut is expected to stay in power for two years until 2025. Under Thailand’s constitution, a prime minister can only serve for eight years.

The Constitutional Court has determined that Mr Prayut’s tenure as prime minister began in 2017. Prior to that, he spent time as head of the military junta when he staged a coup in 2014.

The Bangkok Post has since reported that Mr Prayut would want UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga to succeed him when his eight-year limit as prime minister expires in 2025.