Thai opposition confirms Thaksin's daughter as PM candidate

NONTHABURI: Thailand's main opposition Pheu Thai party confirmed on Wednesday (Apr 5) the daughter of billionaire ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra as one of its candidates to be prime minister in the country's upcoming election.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a 36-year-old with a jet-setting lifestyle and half a million Instagram followers, stands in stark contrast to her establishment rivals - current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy Prawit Wongsuwan.

A sea of Pheu Thai supporters, wearing T-shirts in the party's signature colour red, tramped into a football stadium on the northern edge of Bangkok to see Paetongtarn anointed alongside businessman Srettha Thavisin and party strategist Chaikasem Nitisiri.

Paetongtarn, who has been campaigning energetically despite being eight months pregnant, said she relished the fight.

"It is going to be a challenge but we will go and communicate as much as possible," she told reporters.