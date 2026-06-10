Thailand officially frees ex-PM Thaksin after royal pardon

BANGKOK: Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is officially a free man, less than a week after receiving a royal pardon, the Department of Corrections said on Tuesday (Jun 9).



Thaksin, 76, served eight months of a one-year sentence for corruption and abuse of power before being released on parole last month due to his age and health.



The Department of Corrections said the former premier was required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his release.



The telecoms billionaire was among those eligible for a royal pardon on Jun 3, Queen Suthida's birthday, because he had less than one year remaining on his sentence.



The corrections department said on Tuesday that Thaksin's electronic monitoring device had been removed.



"The prison issued the official release documents and certificate of discharge to Thaksin," it said in a statement.



It said Thaksin was "no longer subject to criminal punishment, supervision or related conditions", noting that the same standards were applied to other eligible parolees.



Thailand regularly grants royal pardons to prisoners with good conduct to mark major royal occasions, including the birthdays of the king and queen.