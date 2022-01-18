Thailand expects high-speed rail with China to begin service in 2026

BANGKOK: Thailand expects the first leg of an 873 km high-speed railway connecting it to China to begin operations in 2026, a senior official said on Tuesday (Jan 18), three years later than planned,

Phase one links the capital Bangkok to the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, about 200 km away. Phase two connects Nakhon Ratchasima with Nong Khai, bordering Laos, about 330 km further north.

The second phase is currently under environmental assessment and is expected to begin service in 2028, said government deputy spokeswoman Traisulee Traisaranakul.

The project comes under China's ambitious Belt and Road initiative, which aims to link the world's second-largest economy by land corridors and sea links to Southeast, Central and South Asia and Central Asia, and with maritime routes opening up trade with the Middle East and Europe.