Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

FAQ: How overseas travellers can visit Thailand without quarantine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

FAQ: How overseas travellers can visit Thailand without quarantine

FAQ: How overseas travellers can visit Thailand without quarantine

A file photo of a street in Bangkok, Thailand. The country reopens its borders to welcome international travellers without quarantine on Nov 1, 2021. (Photo: Pichayada Promchertchoo)

Pichayada Promchertchoo
Pichayada Promchertchoo
01 Nov 2021 05:29PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 05:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thailand reopened its borders to overseas travellers without quarantine on Monday (Nov 1) with the hope that its tourism industry will begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To enjoy the quarantine-free visit, however, travellers have to meet several conditions set out by the Thai government.

Q: Who can visit Thailand without quarantine?

A: Thailand has lifted quarantine requirements for air travellers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least 14 days and resided in 63 low-risk countries and territories for at least 21 consecutive days.

For returning Thai nationals and foreign residents of Thailand, they are not required to spend at least 21 consecutive days in such countries or territories before their re-entry.

Travellers from these 63 countries and territories can visit Thailand without quarantine

  1. Australia
  2. Austria
  3. Bahrain
  4. Belgium
  5. Bhutan
  6. Brunei Darussalam
  7. Bulgaria
  8. Cambodia
  9. Canada
  10. Chile
  11. China
  12. Croatia
  13. Cyprus
  14. Czech Republic
  15. Denmark
  16. Estonia
  17. Finland
  18. France
  19. Germany
  20. Greece
  21. Hungary
  22. Iceland
  23. India
  24. Indonesia
  25. Ireland
  26. Israel
  27. Italy
  28. Japan
  29. Kuwait
  30. Laos
  31. Latvia
  32. Lithuania
  33. Luxembourg
  34. Malaysia
  35. Maldives
  36. Malta
  37. Mongolia
  38. Myanmar
  39. Nepal
  40. Netherlands
  41. New Zealand
  42. Norway
  43. Oman
  44. Philippines
  45. Poland
  46. Portugal
  47. Qatar
  48. Romania
  49. Saudi Arabia
  50. Singapore
  51. Slovak Republic
  52. Slovenia
  53. Sri Lanka
  54. South Korea
  55. Spain
  56. Sweden
  57. Switzerland
  58. United Arab Emirates
  59. United Kingdom
  60. United States
  61. Vietnam
  62. Hong Kong
  63. Taiwan
Collapse

Q: Do I need to take a COVID-19 test?

A: Yes, travellers are required to take two reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. Both tests must produce negative results.

The first test has to be performed in their country of origin. Travellers need to present a medical certificate issued within 72 hours prior to travel, indicating that COVID-19 is not detected.

The second test will be performed at their hotel once they arrive in Thailand. Travellers must wait for the result for one night and can only travel freely afterwards if they test negative.

For non-Thais, medical insurance with a minimum coverage of US$50,000 is compulsory

Q: Where can I stay in Thailand?

A: Travellers are required to pre-pay for their first night at a Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus-certified hotel or an approved quarantine facility before travel.

SHA Plus refers to a certificate issued by the the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration for the required safety and hygiene standards to control COVID-19.

The pre-payment should cover the one-night stay at the accommodation, the required RT-PCR test for COVID-19 and an antigen test kit for COVID-19 self-testing on Day 6 to 7. Once they receive a negative RT-PCR test result, they are free to travel to any part of Thailand.

Q: What is Thailand Pass? 

A: From Nov 1, all air travellers to Thailand are required to register with Thailand Pass in order to enter the country. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, applicants must submit their registration at least seven days before their intended travel date. 

Thailand Pass is a web-based system for Thai and foreign travellers to fill in their travel and health information.

Travellers aged 12 or over need to submit an individual registration through Thailand Pass. Children aged below 12 can be added to their parent’s registration under the section on personal information.

The registration can be done online at tp.consular.go.th

Related:

Q: Can travellers previously infected with COVID-19 visit Thailand?

A: According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, travellers who were previously infected with COVID-19 are considered fully vaccinated if they have received a single dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine three months after their recovery.

Q: What are the COVID-19 vaccines approved by Thailand?

A: They are AstraZeneca, CoronaVac (Sinovac), COVILO (Sinopharm), Jassen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik V.

Q: If I do not travel from the 63 eligible countries and territories, can I visit Thailand without quarantine?

A: Thailand also welcomes travellers from elsewhere with relaxed requirements as part of its Sandbox tourism programme. 

The programme allows fully vaccinated travellers to visit any of the so-called “blue zone” destinations in Thailand without hotel quarantine, regardless of where they travel from. 

However, travel is restricted to the chosen area for the first seven days. Travellers can subsequently visit other parts of the country if they test negative to COVID-19.

The quarantine period remains seven days for fully vaccinated travellers who are not from the low-risk countries or territories and choose to visit non-blue zones.

For unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travellers, the quarantine period is ten days if they enter by air and 14 days by land.

Areas in Thailand's Sandbox tourism programme. (Infographic Kenneth Choy)

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: CNA/pp(aw)

Related Topics

Thailand COVID-19 pandemic travel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us