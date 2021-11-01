FAQ: How overseas travellers can visit Thailand without quarantine

Q: Do I need to take a COVID-19 test?

A: Yes, travellers are required to take two reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. Both tests must produce negative results.

The first test has to be performed in their country of origin. Travellers need to present a medical certificate issued within 72 hours prior to travel, indicating that COVID-19 is not detected.

The second test will be performed at their hotel once they arrive in Thailand. Travellers must wait for the result for one night and can only travel freely afterwards if they test negative.

For non-Thais, medical insurance with a minimum coverage of US$50,000 is compulsory

Q: Where can I stay in Thailand?

A: Travellers are required to pre-pay for their first night at a Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus-certified hotel or an approved quarantine facility before travel.

SHA Plus refers to a certificate issued by the the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration for the required safety and hygiene standards to control COVID-19.

The pre-payment should cover the one-night stay at the accommodation, the required RT-PCR test for COVID-19 and an antigen test kit for COVID-19 self-testing on Day 6 to 7. Once they receive a negative RT-PCR test result, they are free to travel to any part of Thailand.

Q: What is Thailand Pass?

A: From Nov 1, all air travellers to Thailand are required to register with Thailand Pass in order to enter the country. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, applicants must submit their registration at least seven days before their intended travel date.

Thailand Pass is a web-based system for Thai and foreign travellers to fill in their travel and health information.

Travellers aged 12 or over need to submit an individual registration through Thailand Pass. Children aged below 12 can be added to their parent’s registration under the section on personal information.

The registration can be done online at tp.consular.go.th