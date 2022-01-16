Logo
Thailand reports first death from Omicron coronavirus variant
People wearing protective masks queue outside the Central Vaccination Center as Thailand opens walk-in first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination scheme for elders, people with a minimum weight of 100 kilograms and pregnant women amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, July 22, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)

16 Jan 2022 07:00PM (Updated: 16 Jan 2022 07:00PM)
BANGKOK: Thailand has reported its first death from the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, a health official said on Sunday (Jan 16).

The death, an 86-year-old woman from the southern province of Songkhla, came after Thailand detected its first Omicron case last month that led to the reinstatement of its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors.

"The woman is a bed-ridden, Alzheimer patient," health ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kitphati told Reuters.

Such a death was expected as the country has so far reported over 10,000 Omicron cases, he said, adding that Thailand would not need further containment measures.

Thailand reported 8,077 new infections and nine deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to more than 2.3 million cases and nearly 22,000 deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

About 66 per cent of an estimated 72 million living in the country have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but about 14.9 per cent have received booster shots.

On Jan 11, the central bank said Southeast Asia's second-largest economy would take a 0.3 per cent hit from Omicron, although it should be managed by the first half of the year.

Source: Reuters/yb

