Thai flood victims 'start from zero' after killer storm

LOPBURI: Watching his fridge float across the kitchen and bed disappear underwater was not how Samran Buachumsuk hoped to begin retirement at his newly built home in central Thailand.

Flooding after tropical storm Dianmu has hit 31 provinces, killed seven people and inundated more than 215,000 households, authorities say.

About 150km south, the capital is on alert - with floodwater expected to reach Bangkok late next week.

In the ancient city of Lopburi, a caramel sea has lapped into homes and Samran does not know where he will find the money to repair his house and buy new furniture.

"I think this is it - I might have to start from zero since there is very little stuff that is salvageable," the 61-year-old, who retired last month, told AFP.

Aoi Ketpan, 53, managed to move some of her family's belongings to higher ground but could not compete with the speed of the rising water.

"The water reached the level of my hip in a matter of minutes," she told AFP.