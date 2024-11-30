Thailand flooding kills nine, displaces thousands

Nampa, a resident of coastal Songkhla province, told state broadcaster Thai PBS she was concerned about the dwindling food supplies.

"We are doing fine now, but I am not sure how long can we stay in this condition," she said.

Two hospitals in nearby Pattani province suspended operations to prevent floodwaters from damaging medical facilities.

In neighbouring north Malaysia, the rains have forced the evacuation of at least 80,000 people to temporary shelters this week, with disaster officials there saying at least four people have been killed.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that "very heavy rain" could continue to affect some areas of the country's south through next week.

The government has deployed rescue teams to assist affected residents and designated 50 million baht (US$1.7 million) in flood relief for each province.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Friday on social media platform X that the goal was to "restore normalcy as quickly as possible".

While Thailand experiences annual monsoon rains, scientists say man-made climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.

Widespread flooding across the country in 2011 killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes.