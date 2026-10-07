Thailand floods death toll rises to 60 since mid-September

BANGKOK: Flooding in Thailand since mid-September has killed 60 people nationwide, the government said on Wednesday (Oct 7), with river water levels still rising in some regions.



Days of heavy rain late last month inundated parts of the capital Bangkok, although the floods there have largely receded.



The situation remains difficult for many people in central Prachinburi province, where 19 people died, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.



Overflowing rivers flooded houses in seven districts in the province, affecting more than 188,000 people, the department said in a statement.



People have died in around a dozen other provinces and the capital, with flooding ongoing in 27 of Thailand's 77 provinces, it said.



In Bangkok, four people have died since Sep 16, after a month's worth of rain fell over several days in late September, prompting a city-wide disaster declaration.



A massive clean-up is currently underway as the city prepares to host the IMF and World Bank meetings, which begin next week.



Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, whose government has faced public criticism over its flood response, ordered government agencies on Monday to manage flooding and transportation to avoid disruptions to the meetings.



September is the peak of Thailand's rainy season, but this year felt worse for many in Bangkok, a city built on former marshlands and intersected by a network of canals.



Some areas were under knee-deep water for several days, with vehicles abandoned on submerged streets and schools closed for two days.