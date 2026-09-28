Eight dead in Thailand floods since mid-September

BANGKOK: Eight people have died in flooding in Thailand since Sep 16, although none in the capital Bangkok which declared a disaster this weekend following heavy rains, the government said Monday (Sep 28).

The eight died in eastern provinces - five in Sa Kaeo, two in Chanthaburi and one in Saraburi - according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), which did not give further details.

Not including Bangkok, more than 500,000 households and 1.7 million people across 27 provinces in the Southeast Asian country have been affected by flooding, the DDPM said.

A further 52,000 households were impacted in the capital, which on Saturday declared a city-wide disaster after almost 48 hours of heavy rain swelled canals and flooded roads.

No deaths have been officially reported in Bangkok, and the DDPM said water levels had stabilised.