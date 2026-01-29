Thai foreign minister hopes Myanmar polls 'start of transition' to peace

CEBU: Thailand's foreign minister said on Thursday (Jan 29) that he hoped Myanmar's recent election would be the "start of a transition" that could lead to sustainable peace in the civil war-torn country.

Myanmar's pro-military party declared victory on Monday in junta-run elections widely labelled a "sham" by rights groups.

Critics say the poll was stacked with army allies to prolong its grip on power after a 2021 coup that saw massively popular democratic figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi detained and her party dissolved.

Speaking on the sidelines of an ASEAN retreat in the central Philippines, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said he hoped the polls might pave the way to peace.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It's not a perfect election, but we hope that it will be the start of the transition," he told reporters, with the end goal of a "sustainable solution".

Phuangketkeow later told AFP that Thailand had proposed what it termed "calibrated engagement", saying the country needed to be proactive given its status as Myanmar's next-door neighbour.

"It's not engagement that is meant to accord immediate legitimacy to the new government that will come to power after the election," he said in an interview, conceding the recent polls did not meet expectations "for many of us".

"But we hope that by way of engagement and by way of their positive response ... we can bring about positive changes. We have to try."

Theresa Lazaro, foreign minister of current ASEAN chair the Philippines, said "a good number" of the bloc's members held similar views, which she called "pragmatic".