IN FOCUS: Thai civil society steps up as Bangkok’s public healthcare buckles under COVID-19

According to Chaiwat, a number of sites reported internal transmission of COVID-19 as workers were barred from leaving their camps while testing and treatments were limited.

“The plan to close these camps in order to control the disease and conduct proactive testing wasn’t realised. It ended up making people in the camp infect one another,” he said.

No One Cares’ founding members felt the government has failed to do its job in taking care of people, especially those who were directly affected by its policies.

“We work so the government can see that even volunteers like us, who don’t have many resources, can still do so much. We can take care of people in the camps and the unwell. Why can’t the government do its job? This is what we want to show,” Chaiwat told CNA.

“It’s not a good thing for our group to exist. It’s a bad thing,” he added. “It shows how much the government has failed.”

As of Aug 10, No One Cares has helped more than 1,500 people from different parts of Bangkok.

Certain restrictions were relaxed earlier this month after the daily infection rates slowed down.

Several construction sites have resumed their work and many infected workers have recovered. Still, a number of volunteers keep working to save vulnerable patients whose calls for help have not been answered.

For Mahmud, the Zendai volunteer, his hard work continues.

Every day, he puts on his protective suit and two face masks. He has been driving the rescue truck for about five months now, lifting and carrying patient after patient. Work is exhausting but it gives him joy.

“Whenever I see someone suffer and have nobody to turn to, it’s like seeing myself in prison before. It’s just a different scenario but I think we share the same feelings and thoughts,” he said.

“I’m happy I can help people no one cares about."