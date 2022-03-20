On the gastronomic map: Thai province elevates local cuisine after UNESCO creative city recognition

PHETCHABURI, Thailand: The savoury smell of curry paste filled the wooden hut near a small canal lined with palm trees.

Ms Prathum Khantee, who is better known in the community of Tam Rong as "Pa Tiap" or Auntie Tiap, was stirring the orange paste in fresh coconut milk.

A white cloud of steam rose from the bubbling mixture on an old charcoal stove, filling the air with the aroma of fresh galangal, finger roots, lemongrass and red chillies.

Pa Tiap has made this local delicacy since she was young. Now 74, she is still cooking it regularly for her community’s tourism programme.