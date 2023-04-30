Thai general election: Voters in the north weigh options as lingering smoky air chokes locals

CHIANG MAI: The ring of scorched earth and blackened tree trunks runs almost to the doorstep of the modest house belonging to Charoen Thipkaew, in the rising agricultural hills outside Chiang Rai city.

Despite relieving rain that has fallen the past night, the air is still smoky and the burnt soil is hot. A fire raged across these hills in previous days, just like it has all over upper northern Thailand, during an arduous dry season for locals.

“The fire started around 4am and it spread all over this hill. We were lucky that the fire did not reach our vegetable plot,” the 69-year-old said.

“I was scared. I could not breathe properly. There was smoke everywhere. My grandson was the first one out of the house. He watched the fire burn all morning. I think if it weren't for the fire rescue team, we would be in serious trouble,” Charoen added.

Firefighting volunteers - equipped and coordinated by non-governmental organisation The Mirror Foundation - helped extinguish this blaze and have been on constant duty for more than a month.