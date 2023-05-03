Thai general election: In the south, parties dole out plans for tourism recovery

PHUKET: Bartender Jitra Woitpham has just finished attending a Thai massage class, yet she was already getting ready to open the bar she works at.

The 52-year-old has been a bartender for 27 years and the COVID-19 pandemic has hit her hard.

The owner of the bar she used to work at in Phuket died of COVID-19 complications, so the establishment had to close as a result. Borders were also shut and popular tourist destination Phuket became a ghost town, forcing Ms Jitra to return to her hometown of Hat Yai in Songkhla province.

Now that Thailand and other countries have reopened their borders, she is back in Phuket. But things have yet to return to how they were before the pandemic, Ms Jitra noted.

“Before COVID-19, things were good. But now it’s not the same,” she told CNA.

“I used to earn 15,000 baht (US$440) monthly as a bartender, but now only 7,000 baht. There are not as many tourists as before the pandemic.”

With less income, Ms Jitra said she decided to take massage lessons so she could work part-time as a masseuse and earn extra money.