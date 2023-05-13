Thai election: Parties dangle cash handouts to woo voters, but experts question economic benefits

BANGKOK: With election day looming, the already congested footpaths of Thailand’s major cities are even more crowded than usual.

While political party posters are a usual tradition - and most are more streamlined in size than the past - the huge number of parties contesting the national vote on Sunday (May 14) has left a sprawling contest to occupy every utility pole and advertising board in sight.

This year on those signs there is a clear theme. And it centres around cash.

Within a vacuum where political ideology is rarely discussed in depth, bread and butter issues like regular living expenses, wages, food prices and government subsidies have become the frontline of electioneering in Thailand.

There is economic pain being felt in households across the country - especially the poor ones - as Thailand’s economy continues to struggle to reach its pre-COVID levels amid stalling income growth and inflated costs of living.

Inflation ran at 6.1 per cent last year, and while gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to rebound in 2023, economic uncertainty remains high. Minimum wages have been frozen since 2020.

Parties are betting that a populist platform and promises of quick cash can help them lure mass support at the ballot box. Many of their posters boast the amounts that might be handed out in the event of election success.

The incentives range from a digital wallet - essentially cash for local spending - to minimum wage increases and agricultural stimuli. Voters have choices to make but experts are unsure whether such populist measures can truly spur the economy or solve deeply embedded inequalities within it.