Thai election: Politicians outline plans to draw investments to the south amid sluggish economy

HAT YAI, Thailand: The rattle of machinery, typically heard in a busy industrial estate, was noticeably absent at the Southern Region Industrial Estate in Thailand’s Songkhla province.

Long winding roads that are meant to carry heavy vehicles are mostly empty, aside from a lorry or two which passes by infrequently.

The area is quiet, devoid of large groups of workers or activities.

The Southern Region Industrial Estate is one of only two industrial estates in southern Thailand, the other being the Songkla Industrial Estate. There are a total of 67 industrial estates across Thailand.

Ms Sirianya Pornsuwankun, whose waste recycling company Nano Recycle is one of the tenants there, said that doing business in the south is different from other parts of Thailand.

“To my knowledge, you can just carry your bag and money in other industrial areas, and then you can start your business. It is a one-stop service, and everything is ready for you, like all the licences (needed).

“But here, they only help you with the infrastructure license, but you have to apply on your own for the business license. So this is a problem,” said Ms Sirianya.