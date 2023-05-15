Thailand election sees Move Forward, Pheu Thai in the lead: Preliminary results

BANGKOK: Preliminary results of Thailand’s general election on Sunday (May 14) showed the majority of voters want the opposition parties Move Forward and Pheu Thai to lead the country and end nearly nine years of pro-military rule under incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Data from the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) showed both parties had a strong lead over other political groups with 114 and 112 constituency seats respectively as of 11pm (12am, Singapore time).

Sixty-three per cent of the votes were accounted for by that time.

Following behind was the Bhumjaithai Party with 64 constituency seats.

Prayut’s United Thai Nation Party won 21 seats, according to the preliminary results.

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat thanked voters for their support.

“Right now, we’re certain that we have reached our goal for this election. At the minimum, we are confident that we have reached a 3-digit result – which is over 100 – for sure. We’re moving in a good direction and it’s looking likely that we could even reach 160 districts, or even more,” he said in a press conference.

"The standpoint of Move Forward Party remains the same, whether it's before or after the election. When it comes down to forming the government, if there is Prawit or Prayut, there is no Move Forward. It means that for Move Forward, Palang Pracharat and United Thai Nation will not be in the equation when forming the government."

Former army chief Prawit Wongsuwon is the incumbent deputy prime minister and leader of the military-backed Palang Pracharat Party.

Meanwhile, prime ministerial candidate for the Pheu Thai Party Srettha Thavisin said that it is “too early to answer” whether it will work with Palang Pracharat to form a coalition government.

“We have to wait for the official results since if Move Forward gains the most seats, they will make a decision but if Pheu Thai gets the most seats, then we already have a clear stance and I have reiterated this on several occasions,” said Srettha.

The Pheu Thai Party had previously told local media that it will not join Palang Pracharat to form the country’s next government, even if it does not win a landslide victory in the election.

Responding to a question as to who will be nominated as prime minister if Move Forward were to win the most seats in the election, Srettha said that “the one who wins the most seats will”.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is one of the three prime ministerial candidates from Pheu Thai, said: “Of course people’s voice is the most important so whoever the public trusts most, that person will become the prime minister.”

Earlier in the evening, Srettha said that Pheu Thai is confident of winning the election.

“We are confident that in the end, Pheu Thai will win,” he said at the party’s headquarters in Bangkok.

“We haven’t talked to the Move Forward Party yet but we are ready to talk to everyone who puts democracy first.”

Shortly after polls closed, the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) forecasted that the Pheu Thai Party would win the most number of seats in the election. This was followed by the Move Forward Party and Bhumjaithai Party in second and third place respectively.

The opinion poll was conducted from May 1 to May 11 with 2,000 respondents.