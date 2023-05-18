Thai PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat aims to form 'a democratic government' with 8-party coalition

BANGKOK: Thai prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat announced on Thursday (May 18) his Move Forward Party will form a democratic government with seven political allies after clinching victory in the country’s general election.

The coalition currently comprises eight parties, namely Move Forward, Pheu Thai, Prachachat, Thai Liberal Party, Thai Sang Thai, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai and Pue Thai Rumphlang. Together they have 313 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives.

Mr Pita declared the parties’ mutual intention to form “a democratic government of the people”.

“Every vote from the people is the voice of hope, the voice of change. The new government will carry out its duty with honesty towards the power of the people and be the government for every Thai,” said 42-year-old Pita during a press conference at The Okura Prestige Bangkok Hotel.

“Every party agreed to support the leader of the Move Forward Party – myself, Pita Limjaroenrat – to become the 30th prime minister, according to the majority of people’s votes in the general election.”

Mr Pita also disclosed the coalition is working on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to determine a common direction of work and mutual agendas. The MOU aims to solve the political, economic and social crisis in Thailand and will be shared with the public on May 22.

The date will mark the 9th anniversary of a coup d’etat by the incumbent prime minister, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, who seized power from Ms Yingluck Shinawatra’s democratically elected government on May 22, 2014.