Thailand goes to the polls with 500 seats in Lower House being contested

BANGKOK: A general election kicked off on Sunday (May 14) in Thailand, where a new set of parliamentarians in the House of Representatives will be elected to form the next government.

About 52 million people are eligible to cast their votes nationwide before the polls close at 5pm.

More than 2 million people had already turned up for early voting on May 7.

A total of 500 members of the House of Representatives will be elected on Sunday.

Four hundred of them will be chosen in constituency elections. The other 100 will be elected from the national party lists – a type of proportional representation where multiple candidates are elected from a list prepared by their respective parties, based on the total votes the party receives.

In the constituency elections, 400 seats are up for grabs and 4,710 candidates are competing for them. On the national party lists, there are nearly 1,900 parliamentary candidates from 67 parties.

Each voter will receive two ballots – one for the constituency and the other for the party list.