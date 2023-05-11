Thailand's royal defamation law emerges as a hot-button election issue

BANGKOK: Ahead of the general election this Sunday (May 14), a series of TikTok clips has been circulating in Thailand showing prime ministerial hopefuls in laid-back 30-second Q and A sessions.

Each of them had to answer similar questions, saying “yes” or “no” to various ideas that have been raised during the electoral campaign.

They ranged from legalising the sale of e-cigarettes to deregulating the local alcohol industry and decriminalising sex work.

But also, the candidates were asked about amending the harsh royal defamation law – a sensitive topic that would not have been discussed in the open just a few years ago.

Some of the candidates answered yes while others said no. One hesitated and did not give a clear response.

“There are details. I can’t say ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” replied Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a prime ministerial candidate from the Pheu Thai Party.

The clips, which were published by local news outlet The Standard, garnered millions of views and many comments online.

Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code – also known as the lese-majeste law – stipulates that whoever defames, insults or threatens the king, the queen, the heir-apparent or the regent shall be punished with imprisonment of three to fifteen years.

Its direct involvement with the monarchy and harsh prison sentence, which is equivalent to that of involuntary manslaughter, have made it a taboo topic in Thai society.

A statement or gesture related to the royal institution can turn into a serious criminal offence if it is deemed insulting or threatening to the monarchy.