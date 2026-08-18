Millions of guns, repeated shootings: Thailand confronts limits of firearm control

There are other ways to buy a gun without visiting one of the many firearm stores in the capital, especially around Wang Burapha, an old district in central Bangkok.

Tu, a driver in Bangkok who asked to go by only his nickname, said he is just a month or two away from receiving a gun arranged for purchase from a police officer friend.

Thailand has long allowed members of the police force and other officials to acquire subsidised firearms through government welfare schemes.

The programmes have repeatedly been suspended and restricted amid concerns about weapons being resold or leaking into the illicit market, and the government has again ordered them suspended following the latest shootings.

Tu is still hopeful he will receive his gun soon, and wants it for his own protection at his home in the capital’s south.

“In my area, it doesn’t feel that safe. I need it to protect my assets. Protect my family. It’s better to have it than not have it,” he said.

Trynh argued that measures like suspending new purchase permits or reviewing existing licenses offer partial relief but fail to address one root cause - that mass shootings can stem from access to firearms inside the household.

Systemic weaknesses appear once a gun has been legally acquired, he said.

“While Thailand’s written firearm laws are among the strictest globally, the core failure lies not in the text of the law, but in the lack of enforcement, checking, and follow-through regarding existing firearms,” he said.

The lack of controls over the country’s millions of unaccounted for guns is one of the reasons some Thais see greater preparedness and responsible gun ownership as part of the answer, rather than aiming for fewer guns.

Top (not his real name) is a tactical firearms trainer and supplier of protective equipment in Bangkok.

He defended the right of ordinary Thais to own firearms to protect themselves, their families and their property, provided they are trained to use them safely.

There are “wolves” out there who prey on innocent people, he said in the aftermath of the Debsirin shooting. But Top fears Thailand’s pro-gun community will increasingly be viewed as part of the problem.

“Just saying no guns, I don't think that solves anything. And in a country where there's 10 million guns, how do you even go about solving that problem?

“You're saying, ‘good people, you don't have your guns anymore’, but you really can't do anything about the illegal guns,” he added, disagreeing that more rules to govern guns would do much to stem shootings in the future.

Krisanaphong said Thailand's estimated stock of about 15 civilian firearms for every 100 people was already a “concerning ratio” and that more had to be done to keep firearms away from high-risk individuals.