Thai city morgue exceeds capacity after flooding: Medic
A man stands on a roof next to high flood waters in Hat Yai in Thailand's southern Songkhla province on Nov 26, 2025, as severe flooding affected thousands of people in the country's south following days of heavy rain. (File photo: AFP/Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

28 Nov 2025 01:00PM
BANGKOK: The main facility receiving bodies of flood victims in southern Thailand has filled up, prompting authorities to bring in three refrigerated trucks, a hospital staffer said on Friday (Nov 28).

"The morgue has exceeded its capacity, so we need more," Charn, a morgue official at Songkhla Hospital who only gave his first name, told AFP after the death toll rose to 55.

Footage filmed by an AFP journalist showed white refrigerated lorries parked outside the hospital's main building.

This aerial photo taken on Nov 26, 2025 shows people surrounded by floating products from a supermarket as they wade through flood waters in Hat Yai in Thailand's southern Songkhla province. (File photo: AFP)

Devastating flooding has overwhelmed southern Thailand this week, particularly in Hat Yai, near the border with Malaysia, where large areas were submerged, pushing residents to seek shelter on rooftops.

The Thai government said in a statement late on Thursday that the death toll from several days of flooding in Songkhla province had jumped to 55, up from six the previous day.

The government said on Friday it had suspended the Hat Yai district chief over an alleged failure to respond to the flooding.

Source: AFP/dc

