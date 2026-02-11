Gunman detained after entering southern Thai school, hostages freed, police official says

BANGKOK: A gunman who fired shots at a school in Hat Yai district in southern Thailand on Wednesday (Feb 11) has been detained and all the people who were held hostage have been freed, a police official told Reuters.

An 18-year-old man entered the Patongprathankiriwat School in Songkhla Province's Hat Yai earlier on Wednesday with a gun, the provincial administration said on social media.

"The perpetrator has been captured," Deputy Superintendent Wichian Soboon told Reuters, adding that two people - a student and a teacher - were wounded in the incident.

"Police shot the suspect in the Hat Yai shooting," Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau said in a statement, after earlier saying he had been killed.