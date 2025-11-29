‘We’ve lost everything’: How floods devastated one of Thailand's largest cities

HAT YAI, Thailand: When Jantarakarn Kaewjan went to bed in Thailand's southern city of Hat Yai last Friday (Nov 21), three days of heavy rains had only caused some waterlogging in the street outside her apartment building.

But a little past midnight, the rising waters reached her building, forcing her to move her motorcycle from the parking lot to a higher floor.

"By 9am, the water was chest deep," said the 40-year-old gas station worker. "It was all caused by rain."

Hat Yai, a city with a population of size similar to Britain's Oxford, received 335 mm of rain that day, for its highest single-day tally in 300 years, resulting in catastrophic floods.