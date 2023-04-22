Thai authorities issue extreme heat warnings for dozens of provinces

BANGKOK: Thai authorities on Saturday (Apr 22) warned residents across large swathes of the country, including the capital Bangkok, to avoid going outdoors due to extreme heat.

Parts of Asia are reporting extreme heat this month, with record-breaking temperatures seen in some countries. In Bangladesh and parts of India, extreme heat is leading to surge in power demand, causing power cuts and shortages for millions of people.

In the Bagna district of Bangkok, the temperature reached 42 degrees Celsius, while the heat index - which includes relative humidity and measures what the temperature feels like - hit a record 54 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Authorities warned residents to avoid outdoor activities and be wary of the danger of heat stroke.

"Sometimes, I take refuge in the 7-11 convenience store ... to escape the heat," Amporn Supasert, 67, a grilled chicken vendor in Bangkok, said.

Thailand's department of disaster prevention and mitigation said that temperatures will exceed 40 degrees Celsius in at least 28 provinces on Saturday.