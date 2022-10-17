Logo
Asia

Thailand issues new weather warnings as rain hampers flood recovery
Thailand issues new weather warnings as rain hampers flood recovery

A tourist rides a horse in rainy monsoon weather at Bangtao beach in Phuket, Thailand on Oct 17, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva)

17 Oct 2022 06:22PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 06:22PM)
BANGKOK: Authorities in Thailand issued flash flood warnings for eight southern provinces on Monday (Oct 17) ahead of more rain expected this week, with areas in nearly 40 per cent of the country's provinces still inundated and dealing with flood waters.

The warning includes the resort island of Phuket, where a flash flood on Sunday disrupted local transport and tourism businesses in some areas. Navy personnel in the island's main town were seen carrying the elderly on their backs through streets, knee-deep in brown water.

Heavy rain and tropical storms since last month have caused flooding in 59 of Thailand's 77 provinces, impacting 450,000 homes, according to the interior ministry.

In this image taken from video, a boat with emergency workers onboard travels along a flooded road in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand on Oct 9, 2002. (Image: AP/TPBS)

Floods in northeastern and central Thailand - key farming regions - have seen 107,200 hectares of agricultural land damaged, the agriculture ministry said last week.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed authorities nationwide to deploy boats and vehicles to help reconnect people cut off by floods and provide assistance where possible.

The cabinet last week has set aside 23 billion baht (US$602.09 million) budget for assistance and flood rehabilitation.

In neighbouring Malaysia, authorities issued rain warnings for Sabah, Sarawak and the federal territory of Labuan owing to the Nesat tropical storm.

Source: Reuters/zl

