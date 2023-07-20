Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita's bid over: Speaker

BANGKOK: Thailand's parliament will hold another vote for a prime minister next week which cannot include the leader of election winners Move Forward, a deputy speaker said on Thursday (Jul 20), after his re-nomination was blocked.

Parliament's move to deny Pita Limjareonrat after a marathon debate on his eligibility on Wednesday triggered angry street protests, as a post-election crisis deepens two months after his party trounced military-backed rivals in an election.

"A candidate can only be nominated once in each parliamentary session," Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan told Reuters on Thursday.

The US-educated Pita, 42, has faced tough resistance from conservative and royalist forces that clash with the party's anti-establishment policies.

On Wednesday, parliament voted to block his second bid for the premiership and the Constitutional Court suspended him as lawmaker as it investigates a case against him over allegations that he violated election law for holding shares in a media company. Pita denies breaking election rules.

Legislative and judicial actions against him have drawn anger from his supporters.