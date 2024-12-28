Indian Ocean tsunami: How a coastal community in Thailand miraculously survived without casualties

PHANG-NGA, Thailand: When the Indian Ocean tsunami hit the south-western coast of Thailand in 2004, it claimed over 5,000 lives.

But the local indigenous Moken people miraculously survived with almost no casualties among them.

They had seen the waters recede abnormally from shore, and because of knowledge of the sea passed down by their ancestors, they knew a tsunami was coming.

Many made their way inland towards higher ground, avoiding one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent history.