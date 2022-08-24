Thailand approves first instant noodle price rise in 14 years

BANGKOK: Thailand will raise the price of Thai instant noodles, the trade department said on Wednesday (Aug 24), marking the first price increase on the must-have daily staple in 14 years.

The kingdom's economy has not bounced back after fully reopening to tourists earlier this year, and has been battered by 14-year-high inflation and the economic knock-on effects of the Russian-Ukraine war.

Prices of instant noodles are capped by Bangkok at 6 baht (US$0.16) per packet but anxious major producers had urged the government to raise the limit to 8 baht, citing spiralling costs.

The internal trade department confirmed to AFP that it would approve an increase to 7 baht per regular-sized packet, effective from Aug 25.

The news comes after five major Thai instant noodle producers - Wai Wai, Mama, Yam Yam, Sue Sat and Nissin - petitioned the department for a rise.