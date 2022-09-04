'Aroma and richness in one bowl': Thai creamy noodle dish khao soi ranked world's best soup

BANGKOK: There has been hype surrounding a creamy noodle soup dish from northern Thailand called “khao soi”.

Last month, it was ranked as the best soup in the world on TasteAtlas - an online travel guide focusing on food and featuring reviews as well as recommendations from culinary professionals and critics around the world.

Besides grading the world’s best soups, the portal has previously ranked top 100 best dishes worldwide, best desserts and best seafood dishes among others. The rankings are based on ratings by the site’s users.

With a score of 4.9 out of 5, the mildly spicy dish from Thailand beat Cullen skink, which is a Scottish smoked haddock soup, as well as the Japanese ramen in a soup ranking featuring 100 of its kind.

The result of the rankings was shared by the Tourism Authority of Thailand via social media.

Although the origin of khao soi in Thailand is unclear, it is believed that the dish originated in the north of the country under the influence of Chinese Muslims who migrated from Yunnan in southwestern China via Myanmar and Laos.

It also bears close similarities to a classic dish in neighbouring Myanmar called “ohn no khao swè”, which comprises noodles, chicken and coconut curry soup.

In Thailand, khao soi is a local specialty of Chiang Mai. It usually comprises egg noodles and braised beef or chicken in spiced coconut soup, topped with crispy noodles, fresh spring onion and coriander.