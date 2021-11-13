‘It’s like a graveyard’: Thailand’s famous Khaosan Road is struggling despite return of tourists

BANGKOK: The McDonald’s clown mascot stares blankly at the empty road outside the restaurant. Its wide red grin and big lifeless eyes were visible through the glass window.

“Open 24 hours”, reads a blue sign on the door. But there was nobody inside the burger joint. The business has closed as a result of the pandemic, a grim fate shared by many others on Bangkok’s landmark street where they are all located - Khaosan Road.

The 400m stretch is well-trodden by visitors from around the world, once drawn to its active nightlife, cheap street food, shops and hotels.

It used to be known as a street that never sleeps. But today, Khaosan Road feels deserted.

“It’s like a graveyard,” said food vendor Supaporn Promto. Her northeastern Thai food stall at the top of the street is completely empty. Its prime location becomes irrelevant when there are hardly any visitors to the area.

“It used to be so lively with tourists. At night, people almost had to jostle when they walked,” she added. “It’s totally different now.”