Thailand lays out buffet for elephants in national celebration

CHONBURI, Thailand: Nearly 60 elephants enjoyed a huge fruit banquet at a Thai botanical park on Sunday (Mar 13) as the Southeast Asian country marked its annual Elephant Day.

Elephants are a source of national pride and cultural identity for Thailand and are used for labour, transport, and battlefield triumphs by warriors and kings.

The event is commonly observed in various other parts of the country, but due to the pandemic and economic woes, some have scaled down celebrations this year.

At Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in eastern Chonburi province, elephants were treated to two tons of fruits and vegetables laid out on an 8m wide table.

With the absence of foreign tourists for a long time, the buffet and some visitors brought some joy to the heavyweights.